Honolulu airport flights briefly paused because of a medical situation in air traffic control room

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — Flights at Honolulu's main airport were briefly paused on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Normal operations have since resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the agency said in a statement.

Flights were grounded from 12:25 p.m. to 1:09 p.m. said Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, which operates the airport.

