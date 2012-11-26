House to mull GOP immigration bill

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans still smarting from their poor showing among Hispanics in the presidential election are planning a vote next week on immigration legislation that would expand visas for foreign science and technology students and make it easier for those with green cards to bring their immediate families to the United States.

Republican leaders made it clear after the election that the party was ready to get serious about overhauling the nation's dysfunctional immigration system, a top priority for Hispanic communities. Taking up what is called the STEM Jobs Act during the lame-duck session could be seen as a first step in that direction.

The House voted on a STEM bill -- standing for science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- in September, but under a procedure requiring a two-thirds majority. It was defeated, with more than 80 percent of Democrats voting against it, because it offset the increase in visas for high-tech graduates by eliminating another visa program that is available for less-educated foreigners, many from Africa.

Republicans are changing the formula this time by adding a provision long sought by some immigration advocates -- expanding a program that allows the spouses and minor children of people with permanent residence, or green card, to wait in the United States for their own green cards to be granted.

There are some 80,000 of these family-based green cards allocated every year, but there are about 322,000 husbands, wives and children waiting in this category and on average people must wait more than two years to be reunited with their families.

The proposal would allow family members to come to the United States one year after they apply for their green cards, but they wouldn't be able to work until they got the card. It applies to the families of green card holders who marry after getting their residency permits.