NewsNation/World

Search launched in Houston after sheriff's deputy fatally shot, authorities say

Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in...

Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 9300 block of Stella Link Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/Brett Coomer

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — A man fatally shot a Texas sheriff's deputy in southwest Houston, prompting a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.

The suspect opened fire on Jesus Vargas, a 17-year veteran of the Brazoria County sheriff’s department, as the deputy tried to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the suspect had a long criminal history including aggravated assault, and that Vargas and his partner had been working with a U.S. Marshal’s task force to locate the suspect and serve the warrant.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of a shopping plaza after the shooting.

Authorities said the large-scale search for the shooting suspect included helicopters, K-9s and teams of officers.

“There’s a lot of manpower out there to try and bring this person to justice,” Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said.

Stallman said Vargas was married and had three children.

People arrive at Ben Taub Hospital with deputy sheriffs from...

People arrive at Ben Taub Hospital with deputy sheriffs from Brazoria County where a Texas sheriff's deputy was taken after he was shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/Yi-Chin Lee

