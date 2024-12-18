Man charged with mass shooting at Illinois parade loses bid to bar his statements at trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A judge declined Wednesday to throw out statements made by a man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago in 2022.

Robert Crimo III willingly waived his right to remain silent while speaking to police, and there was no “coercion, deceit or intimidation” to prevent him from talking to a lawyer, Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti said.

Crimo's defense team had argued that a lawyer hired by his family was at the police station following the shooting but that investigators wouldn't let them meet, a violation of constitutional rights.

The judge, however, noted that video shows Crimo saying he didn't want to stop the police interview to speak to a lawyer. Rossetti described the interview as “conversational and non-threatening with an informal and relaxed atmosphere.”

“I've heard them a million times,” Crimo said at one point about his rights.

Authorities have said Crimo, 24, confessed to the Highland Park shooting. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including multiple first-degree murder counts. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to start Feb. 24.

Dozens of people were wounded, including an 8-year-old boy who was left partially paralyzed. There was panic as families fled the parade through downtown Highland Park, a suburb of about 30,000 people near Lake Michigan.

Robert E. Crimo III before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a case management and ruling on motions at the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Ill., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Those killed in the attack were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69; and married couple Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35.