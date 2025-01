Indonesia and Japan agree to resume stalled talks on transfer of defense equipment

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's government said it agreed with Japan on Tuesday to resume talks on the joint development of naval vessels that have stalled in recent years.

Visiting Japanese Defense Minister Gen. Nakatani discussed ways to deepen a defense partnership with his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, in a meeting Tuesday and agreed to continue negotiations on joint development of naval ships and other military equipment and on technology transfer, Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Wenas said.

“In principle, both defense ministers welcomed cooperation on promoting military equipment,” Wenas said. “Of course, it needs to be explored further where the joint development would occur and whether it would involve ships or other defense equipment.”

Japan is unable to export finished frigates or submarines under its current guidelines on transfer of defense equipment and technology, and it is believed that joint development is the most feasible way to make transfers.

Japanese media said Nakatani, who arrived in Jakarta on Sunday for an Indonesia-Japan defense ministerial meeting, would present a proposal for joint development of destroyers that stalled in recent years.

The Japanese government is envisioning frigates based on its Monogami class design, in which President Prabowo Subianto earlier showed interest when he was defense minister. The ships can be operated by a crew of about 90, half the number of conventional destroyers.

However, negotiations stalled under former President Joko Widodo as the Indonesian government invested huge amounts in the relocation of its capital, Japan's Kyodo News agency reported.

Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, right, walks with his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as they inspect honor guards during a welcoming ceremony prior to their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

Tokyo has also proposed joint development of Monogami class frigates with Australia and Germany, and Canberra is expected to make a final decision on the partnership in the second half of this year.

Nakatani declined to comment to the media after his meeting with Sjamsoeddin. He said in a statement ahead of the talks that he hoped to deepen defense engagement with Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“Southeast Asian countries are in a strategically important region and occupy key points on our sea lanes,” Nakatani said, “I would like to take this visit as an opportunity to further develop our cooperative relationship with Indonesia.”

Japan's Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the two ministers agreed to establish consultations on mutual maritime security, including defense equipment and technology cooperation.

Defense is considered to be one of Subianto’s priorities. He wants to strengthen the military by buying submarines, frigates and fighter jets and plans to increase defense cooperation with other countries.

Nakatani is to pay a courtesy call on Subianto before returning to Tokyo on Wednesday.

His visit is also expected to help lay the groundwork for a meeting between Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba later this week.