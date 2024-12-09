Closing statements begin in the trial of Central African Republic rebels at the Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Prosecutors told the International Criminal Court on Monday that they were confident that two alleged leaders of a predominantly Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic were guilty of multiple counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Former CAR football federation president Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona and Alfred Yekatom, a rebel leader known as Rambo, are accused of involvement in atrocities including murder, torture and attacking civilians. The charges stem from their roles as senior leaders in a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka that engaged in bitter fighting with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013 and 2014.

“For us, impunity is simply not an option. And even less so in this case. The evidence presented over the course of this case has established the guilt of the two accused for the crimes charged,” deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said.

The pair have maintained their innocence during the three-year proceedings, the first trial to focus on the violence that erupted after the Seleka seized power in the Central African Republic in 2013.

Both men face maximum sentences of life imprisonment if convicted.

The Central African Republic has been mired in conflict since rebels forced then-President Francois Bozize from office. Anti-Balaka militias fought back, also targeting civilians and sending most of the Muslim residents of the capital, Bangui, fleeing in fear.

Last month judges at the court unsealed another arrest warrant in the investigation. According to prosecutors, Edmond Beina commanded a group of about 100-400 anti-Balaka fighters responsible for murdering Muslims in early 2014 in a village in the west of the impoverished nation.