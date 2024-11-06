NewsNation/World

No call yet in Iowa's closely contested 1st Congressional District

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, attends a panel discussion at the...

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, attends a panel discussion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 11, 2022. Credit: AP/Thomas Hartwell

By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Associated Press as of Wednesday has not called the race in Iowa's 1st Congressional District because the margin is close enough that it could prompt a recount.

Incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had a narrow lead over Democrat Christina Bohannan in a rematch of the 2022 race, when Miller-Meeks won by 7 percentage points. The 1st District includes the eastern part of the state and a swath of south-central Iowa.

Miller-Meeks has been in tight races before. In 2020, she defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes.

Republican incumbents held onto Iowa's three other congressional seats on Tuesday. Zach Nunn fought off a strong challenge from Democrat Lanon Baccam in the 3rd District, which includes much of the Des Moines metro area.

Republican incumbents Ashley Hinson in the 2nd District and Randy Feenstra in the 4th District also won convincingly. Hinson defeated Democrat Sarah Corkery. Feenstra defeated Democrat Ryan Melton.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Takeaways from the election ... Nursing home weighing offers ... Roller derby  Credit: Newsday

VP Harris concedes election ... Election takeaways ... Trooper shot on SSP under investigation ... Warm weather continues

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Takeaways from the election ... Nursing home weighing offers ... Roller derby  Credit: Newsday

VP Harris concedes election ... Election takeaways ... Trooper shot on SSP under investigation ... Warm weather continues

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME