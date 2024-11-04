NewsNation/World

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general dies in an autogiro accident, TV says

By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed Monday in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border, state TV reported.

The report said that Gen. Hamid Mazandarani died during a military operation in the Sirkan border area, located in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the crash occurred during a drill.

An autogiro, resembling a helicopter in rotor design but simpler and smaller, is typically used in Iran for pilot training and border monitoring. It is capable of carrying two people.

