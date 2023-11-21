Iran arrests gunman who opened fire near parliament

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s police arrested a gunman who opened fire near the nation’s parliament in the central part of the capital, Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.

The official IRNA news agency said police disarmed the man, who was carrying a shotgun. No one was injured. The report did not say when the incident took place.

The parliament held an open session on Tuesday. The gate of the chamber has long been a frequent location for protests over payments to workers, teachers and retirees.

In 2017, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks on Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of the late leader of the country that left dozens dead.