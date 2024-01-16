Iran says it has launched attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan
Iran launched attacks Tuesday targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl.
The state-run IRNA news agency said missiles and drones were used in the attack.
Pakistan did not immediately acknowledge the attack.
Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan.
Heuermann charged in death of 4th victim ... 1st significant snow on LI ... Wantagh smash and grab ... Barron's Bridal
Heuermann charged in death of 4th victim ... 1st significant snow on LI ... Wantagh smash and grab ... Barron's Bridal