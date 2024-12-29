NewsNation/World

A suicide bomber kills a police officer and wounds another in southern Iran

By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — A suicide bomber killed a local police officer and wounded another in a southern Iranian port city, home to a large Sunni Muslim community, local media said Sunday.

The hard-line Javan Daily, a newspaper close to the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard, said the attacker stopped Capt. Mojtaba Shahid’s car Saturday evening in Bandar Lengeh in the province of Hormozgan before detonating his vest.

Shahid’s deputy, who was also in the car, has been hospitalized in critical condition, the paper reported, describing the attack as an act of terrorism.

The city, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital Tehran, has no recent history of militancy.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but some local news outlets claimed Ansar al-Furqan, an Al-Qaeda-linked Sunni militant group, was behind it.

