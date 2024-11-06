Iran's currency falls to an all-time low as Trump is on the verge of clinching the US presidency

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial currency fell Wednesday to an all-time low as former President Donald Trump was on the verge of clinching the U.S. presidency again.

The rial traded at 703,000 rials to the dollar.

In 2015, at the time of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, it was at 32,000 to $1.

Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018. sparking years of tensions between the countries that persist today.