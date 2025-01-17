NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Israeli security cabinet meets to decide on ceasefire deal

The office of the Prime Minister in Jerusalem, seen as...

The office of the Prime Minister in Jerusalem, seen as Israel's security cabinet is set to convene inside to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Mahmoud Illean

By The Associated Press

Israel’s security cabinet is convening Friday to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war. If the cabinet approves, the deal will then go to the government for the final sign-off.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said there were last minute snags in finalizing the ceasefire agreement. Israel had delayed a security cabinet vote Thursday, blaming the dispute with Hamas for holding up approval. However, a pre-dawn statement appeared to clear the way for the deal to be voted on by the security cabinet.

Under the deal expected to begin Sunday, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 46,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry. It does not say how many of the dead were militants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

