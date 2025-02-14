Middle East latest: Palestinian militants name 3 Israeli men to be freed in next hostage release

The families of Israeli hostages still held by the Hamas militant group on Friday welcomed the “joyous news” that three men, all taken from the same kibbutz on Oct. 7, 2023, are expected to be freed on Saturday in exchange for more than 300 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Hamas-led militants released the three names Friday in the latest indication that the fragile ceasefire deal — which had teetered in recent days — will hold. Nearly all the 73 remaining hostages are men, including Israeli soldiers, and about half are believed to be dead.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners so far during the first phase of the truce. The war could resume if no agreement is reached on the more complicated second phase, which calls for the return of all remaining hostages captured in Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and an indefinite extension of the truce.

