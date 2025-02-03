NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Hostages freed from Gaza rarely saw sunlight, families say

Freed hostage Aviva Siegel, wife of hostage Keith Siegel, who...

Freed hostage Aviva Siegel, wife of hostage Keith Siegel, who was freed on Saturday from Hamas captivity in Gaza, arrives to speak to journalists at Ichilov Hospital, where he is recovering, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

By The Associated Press

The families of hostages freed from Gaza over the weekend, the latest release in the ceasefire deal, described difficult conditions — including rarely seeing the sun — during their captivity.

The six-week first phase of the truce calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, as well as the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

Israel and Hamas are beginning to negotiate a second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely. The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

