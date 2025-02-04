Middle East latest: At least 6 injured in attack in Israel-occupied West Bank; assailant is killed

NewsNation/World

Israeli soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint where the military...

Israeli soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint where the military said an attacker fired at an army base near the village of Tayasir in the northern West Bank, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. At least six soldiers were injured, and the attacker was killed by Israeli fire. Credit: AP/Majdi Mohammed

By The Associated Press

At least six people were injured in a shooting attack at a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Tuesday morning, according to the Israeli military and area hospitals.

The Israeli military said an attacker fired at soldiers at a checkpoint in the village of Tayasir, which is in the northern West Bank. In a tense exchange, soldiers returned fire and the attacker was killed, the military added.

Israeli hospitals said they had received a total of six people injured in the shooting attack. Israeli media reported the injured are soldiers and at least two of them were critically injured.

Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group praised the attack but neither claimed responsibility for it.

Israel has carried out an extensive operation in nearby Jenin over the past weeks to clamp down on what Israel said is militant activity in the city, as soldiers and armored bulldozers have caused widespread damage and destroyed scores of homes.

Palestinian health officials have not released a total death toll, but say Israeli fire has killed at least 20 Palestinians since the start of the raid.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of the Gaza Strip ignited the war there.

