NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: US allies, adversaries quickly reject Trump's proposal to 'take over' Gaza Strip

From left to right, Awad, Salma, and Mahmoud play by...

From left to right, Awad, Salma, and Mahmoud play by throwing paper onto a burning pile of garbage in the streets, as there is no refuse collection and people are disposing of their rubbish in the open, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Feb.4, 2025. Credit: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents was swiftly rejected and denounced on Wednesday by American allies and adversaries alike.

Trump’s suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who smiled several times as the president detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take “ownership” in redeveloping the war-torn territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”

His remarks drew swift opposition and were certain to roil the ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Nassau partners with ICE ... New hope in opioid crisis ... LI Works: Mobile Barber ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Nassau partners with ICE ... New hope in opioid crisis ... LI Works: Mobile Barber ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME