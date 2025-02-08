Middle East latest: 3 more Israeli hostages to be exchanged for dozens of Palestinian prisoners

Hamas is set to release three more hostages on Saturday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel.

According to Hamas and Israel, the hostages are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34. All were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war after some 1,200 people were killed.

It will be the fifth swap of hostages for prisoners since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19. Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners have already been freed in that time.

Observers were concerned U.S. President Donald Trump’s stunning proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza could have imperiled the fragile deal.

The ceasefire paused the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip where Israel's retaliatory attack has killed more than 47,000 people, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Here is the latest:

Hostages' families eagerly await their return

TEL AVIV, Israel — Michael Levy, Or Levy's brother, said his 3-year-old nephew, Almog, already knows that his father was on his way. Michael said the family had told Almog that his mother, who was killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, was not returning but that they were searching for his father.

Hamas fighters deploy ahead of the hand over to the Red Cross of three Israeli hostages as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

“Mogi, we found daddy,” Michael Levy said he told the boy, using his nickname, in an interview with Israeli Channel 12. “We haven’t seen happiness like that in him for a long time."

Osnat Sharabi Matalon, Eli Sharabi's sister, told the news channel the family was stunned that he was finally being freed. “Until we see, touch and hug him, it feels like it isn’t happening.”

Sharabi’s extended family gathered at a home in Tel Aviv to watch the release live. Relatives jumped and cheered in anticipation.

Members of Kibbutz Beeri, from where Sharabi and third hostage Ohad Ben Ami are from, gathered with Israeli flags and posters welcoming the two hostages back.

Hamas fighters take up positions ahead of a hostage release in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Armed Hamas fighters gather at exchange location

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters, some driving white pickup trucks with guns mounted on them, lined up Saturday morning at the location of the exchange near the territory’s main north-south highway in Central Gaza.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene, with a line of Hamas fighters keeping them at a distance from a temporary stage.