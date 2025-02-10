NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Turkey's Erdogan again rejects US proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

A Palestinian man wearing a red shirt, left, stands amidst...

A Palestinian man wearing a red shirt, left, stands amidst the rubble of destroyed buildings, watching Israeli soldiers, bottom right, take position in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

By The Associated Press

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again rejected a U.S. proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and said Israel should pay for the damage it caused there and for reconstruction to begin.

“We do not consider the proposal to exile the Palestinians from the lands they have lived in for thousands of years as something to be taken seriously,” Erdogan said during a visit to Malaysia on Monday.

“No one has the power to force the Palestinian people to experience a second Nakba,” he added, referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Erdogan, who is on a four-day tour of Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan, highlighted the severe destruction in Gaza.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government should look for funds to “compensate” for what he said was damage amounting to $100 billion “instead of looking for a place for the people of Gaza.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Beach man accused in deadly DWI ... Eagles win Super Bowl LIX ... Uniondale basketball star Credit: Newsday

Updated 7 minutes ago Nine indicted in missing girl case ... Long Beach man accused in deadly DWI ... Trump steel tariffs ... LIRR ridership up

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Beach man accused in deadly DWI ... Eagles win Super Bowl LIX ... Uniondale basketball star Credit: Newsday

Updated 7 minutes ago Nine indicted in missing girl case ... Long Beach man accused in deadly DWI ... Trump steel tariffs ... LIRR ridership up

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME