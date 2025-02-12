NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Israeli military says it struck 2 people in Gaza who were flying a drone

Palestinians sit in their partially standing homes, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

By The Associated Press

The Israeli military says it struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone.

It said Wednesday that the drone was observed entering Gaza from Israel after past attempts to use drones to smuggle in weapons.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 44-year-old man was killed in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the ministry, said Tuesday that at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli fire since the fragile ceasefire took hold last month.

The Israeli military says it has fired upon people who approach its forces or enter certain areas in violation of the truce.

Hamas has threatened to delay the next release of hostages, accusing Israel of violating the agreement by firing on people and by not allowing the stipulated amounts of tents, shelters and other vital aid to enter the territory.

Israel, with the support of President Donald Trump, has warned that it will resume the fighting if hostages are not freed on Saturday.

A Palestinian family cooks on fire next to their tent, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

