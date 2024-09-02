NewsNation/World

Israel-Hamas war latest: Biden adds to pressure on Netanyahu to reach cease-fire deal

Demonstrators demand a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of...

Demonstrators demand a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

By The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden is adding to the pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he isn’t doing enough to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

A general strike in Israel to protest the failure to reach a deal and secure the return of hostages led to closures and other disruptions around Israel on Monday, but it was ignored in some areas, reflecting deep political divisions.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets Sunday in grief and anger after six hostages were found dead in Gaza. The families and much of the public blamed Netanyahu, saying they could have been returned alive in a deal with Hamas to end the nearly 11-month-old war.

But others support Netanyahu’s strategy of maintaining military pressure on Hamas, whose Oct. 7 attack into Israel triggered the war. They say it will force the militants to give in to Israeli demands and ultimately annihilate the group.

Israel’s largest trade union, the Histadrut, called for the general strike, the first since the start of the war. It aimed to shut down or disrupt major sectors of the economy, including banking, health care and the country’s main airport. But a court ruled it had to end early after the government called the strike politically motivated.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day.  Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona, Yvonne Albinowski, Thomas Lambui

Summer fun continues after Labor Day  NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day.  Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona, Yvonne Albinowski, Thomas Lambui

Summer fun continues after Labor Day  NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME