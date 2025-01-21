Middle East latest: 2 killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, Palestinians say

An Israeli strike on a built-up refugee camp in the occupied West Bank has killed two people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday, as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip entered a third day.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “forces have initiated a counterterrorism operation” in the area. The identity of those killed in the Jenin refugee camp, where militants are active, was not immediately clear.

Throughout the 15-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Jenin has been a focus of Israeli raids into the occupied territory. The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, launched its own raid into the area late last year, hoping to position itself as a serious player in governing postwar Gaza.

Violence in the West Bank has surged during the Gaza war, with Israel saying it is operating to stamp out militancy. The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 800 people have been killed in Israeli raids since the war began after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.