NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Blinken urges Mideast nations to support a peaceful Syrian political transition

Syrians gather in celebration days after the fall of Bashar...

Syrians gather in celebration days after the fall of Bashar Assad's government at the Umayyad Square in Damascus, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Leo Correa

By The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pressing ahead with efforts to unify Middle East nations in support of a peaceful political transition in Syria.

He is meeting on Friday with Turkey's foreign minister after talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to try to bring Turkey into a consensus to prevent Syria from collapsing into wider turmoil. It's Blinken's 12th trip to the Mideast since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza last year but first since the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The outgoing Biden administration is particularly concerned that a power vacuum in Syria could exacerbate already heightened tensions in the region and create conditions for the Islamic State group to regain territory and influence.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas has plunged Gaza into a severe humanitarian crisis. Israel’s offensive has killed over 44,800 Palestinians in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war in Gaza was sparked by an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas in southern Israel in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Elmont man sentenced girlfriend's death ... Hochul signs epipen coverage bill ... Trendy gifts Credit: Newsday

LI municipal workers earning $200K rises ... Man sentenced in girlfriend's death ... Port Authority approves toll hike ... Mets introduce Soto

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Elmont man sentenced girlfriend's death ... Hochul signs epipen coverage bill ... Trendy gifts Credit: Newsday

LI municipal workers earning $200K rises ... Man sentenced in girlfriend's death ... Port Authority approves toll hike ... Mets introduce Soto

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME