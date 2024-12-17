NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Israeli strike in Gaza kills at least 8 from the same family, Palestinians say

Palestinians, wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip,...

Palestinians, wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, receive treatment at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

By The Associated Press

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed at least eight people from the same family, most of them women and children, Palestinian medics said Tuesday.

The strike late Monday hit a house in Gaza City’s central neighborhood of Daraj, according to the Health Ministry’s ambulance and emergency service.

Among the bodies recovered from the rubble were a father and his three children, and the children’s grandmother, according to a casualty list obtained by The Associated Press. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike.

Israeli bombardment and offensives in Gaza have killed more than 45,000 Palestinians over the past 14 months, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry’s tally does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but it says more than of half the dead were women and children.

Israel launched its campaign in retaliation for Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel in which militants killed some 1,200 people and abducted 250 others, around 100 of whom remain in captivity.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
William Floyd testing metal detectors ... Drone update ... LI home prices up Credit: Newsday

New LIRR locomotives coming ... Wisconsin school shooting ... William Floyd testing metal detectors ... Food at Roosevelt Field Mall 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
William Floyd testing metal detectors ... Drone update ... LI home prices up Credit: Newsday

New LIRR locomotives coming ... Wisconsin school shooting ... William Floyd testing metal detectors ... Food at Roosevelt Field Mall 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME