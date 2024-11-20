NewsNation/World

Strike blamed on Israel kills 36 people in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, Syrian state media say

By The Associated Press

DAMASCUS — Syria's state-run media said a strike on the country's historic town of Palmyra on Wednesday killed 36 people and wounded more than 50, an attack that Damascus has blamed on Israel.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

The news agency SANA said the strikes also led to “significant material damage to the targeted buildings and the surrounding area. Palmyra is known for the historic Roman temple complex nearby.

Israel frequently targets military sites and facilities associated with Iran-linked groups in Syria but rarely acknowledges the strikes. The death toll from Wednesday’s strike was unusually high. It was not immediately clear if the ruins were damaged.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Firefighters recovering after house fire ... Planning a holiday menu Credit: Newsday

NYPD officer, bystander shot ... Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Car catches fire, no injuries ... Cost of Thanksgiving dinner

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Firefighters recovering after house fire ... Planning a holiday menu Credit: Newsday

NYPD officer, bystander shot ... Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Car catches fire, no injuries ... Cost of Thanksgiving dinner

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME