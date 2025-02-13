Hamas says it will release hostages as planned, apparently resolving ceasefire dispute
CAIRO — The Hamas militant group says it will release Israeli hostages as planned, apparently resolving a major dispute that threatened the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas said Thursday that Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed that they will work to “remove all hurdles,” and that the group will implement the ceasefire deal.
The statement indicated three more Israeli hostages would be freed Saturday.
