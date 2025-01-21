NewsNation/World

Israeli troops kill 6 and wound 35 in West Bank operation, Palestinian officials say

By The Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israel launched a large military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday that the Palestinian Health Ministry said had killed at least six people and wounded 35.

Israel announced a “significant and broad military operation” against Palestinian militants in the city. Jenin has seen repeated Israeli incursions and gunbattles with militants in recent years, even before Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack ignited the war in Gaza.

The latest operation came just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza that is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek an independent state encompassing all three territories.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rubio confirmed as secretary of state ... Mastic Beach killing sentence expected ... LI Works: Talking turkey Credit: Newsday

Bitter cold arrives ... Trump's flurry of executive orders ... Totally tubular trips ... LI Works: Talking turkey

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rubio confirmed as secretary of state ... Mastic Beach killing sentence expected ... LI Works: Talking turkey Credit: Newsday

Bitter cold arrives ... Trump's flurry of executive orders ... Totally tubular trips ... LI Works: Talking turkey

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME