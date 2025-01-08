NewsNation/World

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala released from Iran and returning home

This image released Friday Dec. 27, 2024 by Chora Media...

This image released Friday Dec. 27, 2024 by Chora Media shows Cecilia Sala, an Italian journalist who was detained on Dec. 19 as she was reporting in Iran, Italy's foreign ministry said. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

ROME — An Italian journalist detained in Iran since Dec. 19 and whose fate became intertwined with that of an Iranian engineer wanted by the United States was freed Wednesday and is heading home, Italian officials announced.

A plane carrying Cecilia Sala took off from Tehran after “intensive work on diplomatic and intelligence channels,” Premier Giorgia Meloni’s office said, adding that Meloni had informed Sala's parents of the news.

There was no immediate word from the Iranian government on the journalist’s release.

Sala, a 29-year-old reporter for the Il Foglio daily, was detained in Tehran on Dec. 19, three days after she arrived on a journalist visa. She was accused of violating the laws of the Islamic Republic, the official IRNA news agency said.

Italian commentators had speculated that Iran was holding Sala as a bargaining chip to ensure the release of Mohammad Abedini, who was arrested at Milan’s Malpensa airport three days before on Dec. 16, on a U.S. warrant.

The U.S. Justice Department accused him and another Iranian of supplying the drone technology to Iran that was used in a January 2024 attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan that killed three American troops.

He remains in detention in Italy.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME