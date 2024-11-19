NewsNation/World

Italian Premier Meloni's coalition suffers setbacks in 2 regional elections

Center-left candidate Stefania Proietti, left, celebrates with Democratic Party leader...

Center-left candidate Stefania Proietti, left, celebrates with Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, right, following regional elections in the region of Umbria, in Perugia, Italy, late Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Roberto Settonce

By The Associated Press

ROME — Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional left-leaning stronghold of Emilia-Romagna.

The results of the two-days of voting that ended Monday were a clear victory for Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, who called the outcome “extraordinary.’’

Stefania Proietti won with 51% of the vote in Umbria, compared with 46% for the conservative coalition’s candidate. In the northern region of Emilia Romagna, the left’s candidate Michele de Pascale won 57% of the vote, improving the party’s 51% result in the last regional vote in 2020.

In both cases, the Democratic Party candidate won without the support of the 5-Start Movement, which has been in a shaky center-left coalition.

The bigger electoral test for Meloni comes in 2025 when six regions head to the polls, including the populous norther region of Veneto that has long been governed by the populist League, a key member of her ruling coalition. Meloni’s coalition held on to control of the Ligurian region last month in an election prompted by the resignation of the right-wing governor in a scandal.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Son wanted in father's killing may be injured ... LI on drought watch ... HS field hockey player beats cancer Credit: Newsday

Updated 48 minutes ago Suspect in deadly NYC stabbings in court ... LI on drought watch ... Trump guilty verdict ruling ... Finding low-key vibes in Miami

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Son wanted in father's killing may be injured ... LI on drought watch ... HS field hockey player beats cancer Credit: Newsday

Updated 48 minutes ago Suspect in deadly NYC stabbings in court ... LI on drought watch ... Trump guilty verdict ruling ... Finding low-key vibes in Miami

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME