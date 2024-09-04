NewsNation/World

Lightning damages Rome's ancient Constantine Arch during a violent thunderstorm

Workers on site with cranes gather up fragments and secure...

Workers on site with cranes gather up fragments and secure broken areas of the 315 A.D Arch of Constantine, near the Colosseum, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, after lightning struck it during a storm Tuesday, Sept. 3, loosening fragments from the ancient Roman structure. Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

By The Associated Press

ROME — Lightning struck Rome's Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure.

The fragments from Tuesday's lightning strike were immediately gathered and secured by workers at the Colosseum Archeological Park, officials said. The extent of the damage was being evaluated.

“The recovery work by technicians was timely. Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured,’’ the park said in a statement.

The lightning occurred during a storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital.

The honorary arch, more than 20 meters (nearly 70 feet) in height, was erected in 315 A.D. to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge.

