NewsNation/World

Jacksonville voters elect Florida city's first female mayor

Donna Deegan holds up a T-shirt her daughter bought for...

Donna Deegan holds up a T-shirt her daughter bought for her on a trip to London, while speaking with supporters in her run for mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis, becoming the first female to be elected as the city's mayor. Credit: AP/Bob Self

By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Voters in Jacksonville, Florida, have elected the city's first female mayor.

Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of the vote in Tuesday's election, beating Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%.

“Love won tonight, and we made history,” Deegan said in a statement. “We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division — creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city.”

Davis conceded in a speech to supporters Tuesday night.

Deegan said she plans to focus on upgrading infrastructure, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare.

Deegan is replacing Republican Lenny Curry, who was first elected in 2015 and couldn't run again because of term limits.

Jacksonville is Florida’s most populous city, with about 950,000 residents, since the city limits encompasses almost all of Duval County.

