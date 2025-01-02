NewsNation/World

10 people shot outside a Queens, NY, nightclub; 4 suspects at large

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ten people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, N.Y., on Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department.

About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. in Jamaica when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds who were waiting to get into a private event. Three to four men opened fired on the group, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, said during an early Thursday press conference.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a light colored Sedan with out of state plates.

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," Rivera said.

Six women and four men were taken to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries, he said. All the victims were expected to survive.

A massive police presence and several ambulances could be seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.

The motive was not immediately known but Rivera said, “This is not terrorism.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New state laws in effect ... Altice pulls plug on MSG Networks ... Polar plunges Credit: Newsday

Driver kills 15 in New Orleans ... LI's first baby of 2025 ... Polar plunges ... Top Newsday exclusives of 2024

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New state laws in effect ... Altice pulls plug on MSG Networks ... Polar plunges Credit: Newsday

Driver kills 15 in New Orleans ... LI's first baby of 2025 ... Polar plunges ... Top Newsday exclusives of 2024

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME