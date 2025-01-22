NewsNation/World

1 person is killed and 2 injured in stabbing outside Nagano station in central Japan

Members of police exam the place where the scene of...

Members of police exam the place where the scene of a multiple stabbing in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano, Nagano prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — One person died and two others were injured in a knife attack Wednesday night outside a train station in Nagano in central Japan, and police were looking for a suspect who fled, authorities said.

Nagano police and fire department officials said a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 37-year-old man was wounded but conscious, while a 46-year-old woman had a head injury from falling.

Those attacked described the suspect as an unfamiliar middle-aged man, the Kyodo News agency reported. The stabbing occurred near a bus terminal outside Nagano station.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has strict gun control laws. But in recent years there have been a number of high-profile cases involving random knife attacks and arson on subways.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Gilgo suspect wants separate trials ... Trump's order on gender ... Fitness Fix: Pulse Body Fitness ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Gilgo suspect wants separate trials ... Trump's order on gender ... Fitness Fix: Pulse Body Fitness ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME