NewsNation/World

Typhoon Shanshan threatens heavy rain and traffic disruption in southwestern Japan

Waves hit a coastal area in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, western...

Waves hit a coastal area in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. Credit: AP/Hidetaka Komukai

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents about heavy rain and violent winds expected in the region over the coming days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan was about 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of the southern island of Amami on Tuesday morning as it slowly headed north toward Kyushu while packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour.

So far, no damage has been reported from the typhoon, but people prepared for the downpour and high winds it was forecast to bring.

Japan Railway companies that operate Shinkansen super-express trains said services may be suspended in Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, as well as large parts of the main island of Honshu between Wednesday and Sunday.

The JMA said up to 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rainfall on the Amami island over the next 24 hours, and up to 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) in the Kyushu region from Wednesday to Thursday.

Fishers in the Kyushu region tied their boats to the port facilities Monday to prepare for the typhoon.

