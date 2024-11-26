Massachusetts man pleads guilty to threatening Jewish community members and to bomb synagogues

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to kill members of the state’s Jewish community and bomb local synagogues.

John Reardon, 59, of Millis, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, one count of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure a person, and one count of stalking using a facility of interstate commerce.

“This defendant’s threats to bomb synagogues and kill Jewish children stoked fear in the hearts of congregants at a time when Jews are already facing a disturbing increase in threats,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “No person and no community in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence."

Jodi Cohen, the special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Field Office, said the guilty plea sends a message that “you cannot call and threaten people with violent physical harm and not face repercussions.”

“People of all races and faiths deserve to feel safe in their communities," she said.

In January, Reardon called Congregation Agudas Achim in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and left a voicemail making several threats to kill congregants and bomb the synagogue, including that “if you can kill the Palestinians, we can kill you,” federal authorities said. Ten minutes later, he allegedly made a call to another local synagogue and a Jewish organization.

Reardon was arrested days later.

“We’re thankful that Mr. Reardon has admitted responsibility for his actions," said Rabbi Talya Weisbard Shalem of Congregation Agudas Achim. “What he did was shocking and disturbing to those in our community who had to experience it. I am heartened that Mr. Reardon has apparently recognized the harm he caused and wishes to make amends.”

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza, there has been a sharp rise in incidents of harassment and claims of bias against both Jewish and Muslim communities.

Reardon faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine up to $750,000 on the three charges. No sentencing date had been set.

A phone number could not be found for Reardon and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.