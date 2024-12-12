Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker arrested and accused of making terroristic threats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A newly elected state lawmaker in West Virginia is facing at least one felony and is accused of making terroristic threats.

Joseph de Soto, 61, was arrested by state police Thursday in Martinsburg following an investigation that found he made “several threatening/intimidating threats against government officials," according to a statement from Lt. Leslie T. Goldie Jr. of the West Virginia State Police. The lieutenant did not provide details about the threats or to whom they were directed.

One of de Soto's alleged targets was West Virginia Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, the television station WVDM reported, citing a criminal complaint.

De Soto was elected to his first term in the West Virginia House as a Republican representing part of Berkeley County in the state's eastern panhandle in November, receiving 72% of the vote in the general election after defeating two other Republicans in the May primary.

De Soto did not immediately return a phone or email message Thursday seeking comment. The case is still under investigation, state police said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

West Virginia GOP Party Chair Matt Herridge said Thursday that Republican officials in the state “disavow and condemn” de Soto's actions.

“Our elected officials sacrifice a lot to serve their communities, and it is a travesty for anyone to face the additional burden of threats made against themselves and their families,” he said in a statement.

Thiis photo provided by the West Virginia Divisions of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows Joseph de Soto, was elected to serve in the West Virginia state House of Delegates as a Republican in November, following his arrest on at least one felony charge for making terroristic threats on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Martinsburg, W.Va. Credit: AP

De Soto changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat on Wednesday — the day before his arrest, said Mike Queen, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Queen said although officials are allowed to change their party affiliation after they're sworn in, the office was researching whether a candidate elected under the banner of one party could switch to another before officially taking office.

“The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Capitol Police take all threats against government process seriously,” Goldie Jr. said. “Any person making these threats used to intimidate, disrupt, or coerce the members of our West Virginia legislature or other governmental bodies will not be tolerated.”

If convicted, de Soto could face a maximum fine of $25,000 and three years in prison.