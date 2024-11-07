Investigators: Kentucky officers wounded by suspect fatally shot him after altercation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Two Kentucky police officers who were injured in a shooting fatally shot a suspect when he gained control of an officer's weapon during an altercation at a mental health crisis center, Kentucky State Police said.

The Bowling Green Police officers were called to the LifeSkills Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. As police arrived, a person experiencing a “mental health crisis” began to fight with them and gained control of an officer's weapon, “firing it in the direction of the two officers,” state police said in a media release.

One of the officers shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Both officers were treated and released from a hospital on Wednesday after suffering “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to state police. The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.

Kentucky State Police have jurisdiction to investigate shootings involving police officers from other agencies. KSP said the information in the release is based on preliminary findings “and could be subject to change through the course of the ongoing investigation” as witnesses are interviewed.