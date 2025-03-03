NewsNation/World

Kenya court allows police to hold suspects linked to British man's death

By The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya — A court in Kenya on Monday allowed police to hold for 21 days two suspects in a murder case involving a British national whose body was discovered days after arriving in the country for a conference.

The body of Campbell Scott, 58, was found stuffed in a bag on Feb. 22, just days after he was last seen alive. The two Kenyan men were arrested after an investigation linked them to his death.

The bag containing Scott's body was discovered hidden in a shrub in the remote area of Mukuyuni in eastern Kenya, some 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Nairobi.

Scott was last seen leaving his hotel with an unidentified man and they took a taxi to a residential area in Nairobi, police said.

The taxi driver who dropped them off is in custody and assisting police in the investigation.

Kenya’s government pathologist Johansen Oduor last week told local media that the autopsy on Scott’s body was inconclusive and that further toxicology tests were being conducted.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teen injured in scooter crash ... Hospital merger complete ... Insider guide to Grand Central Madison  Credit: Newsday

Zeldin's EPA agenda ... Cuomo plots comeback ... Biggest winners at Oscars ... Insider guide to Grand Central Madison 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teen injured in scooter crash ... Hospital merger complete ... Insider guide to Grand Central Madison  Credit: Newsday

Zeldin's EPA agenda ... Cuomo plots comeback ... Biggest winners at Oscars ... Insider guide to Grand Central Madison 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME