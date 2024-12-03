A rare ceremony in Thailand marks the king's auspicious 72nd birthday

BANGKOK — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday presided over a parade that saw the queen lead hundreds of military personnel in honor of his 72nd birthday.

It was the first such ceremony in Bangkok’s vast Royal Plaza in 16 years.

Birthdays celebrated in 12-year cycles are considered especially auspicious in Thai culture, with the sixth cycle — celebrating 72 years — holding special significance. Vajiralongkorn’s birthday is July 28, but the previous ceremonies had been held around Dec. 5, which was his father’s birthday.

Vajiralongkorn’s father, Bhumibol, had enjoyed near-universal respect, steering Thailand safely through the challenges of war in neighbors Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, which all saw Communist takeovers in 1975.

Vajiralongkorn has faced different challenges, as political polarization has jeopardized the formerly untouchable status of the Thai monarchy.

There was no dissent evident as the public gathered to watch military units in the plaza, where the king and family members watched from an ornate pavilion.

Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana led the parade in her capacity as Commander of the Combined Guards Unit. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, the king's youngest daughter, led the Royal Horse Guards Regiment.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana rides her horse during the trooping of the colors to honor King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Sakchai Lalit

As the sun set, commanders of the military services led units in taking an oath of allegiance to the king.