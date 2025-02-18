Workers end strike at King Soopers grocery stores and both sides agree to resume bargaining

DENVER — More than 10,000 King Soopers grocery workers across the Denver area ended their 12-day strike late Monday after union leaders said they secured some basic protections for returning workers and agreed to resume bargaining with the Kroger-owned chain.

Employees and management had hit a wall in contract negotiations over staffing and health care, but it was the Kroger-owned supermarket chain’s allegedly unfair negotiating practices that pushed workers to go on strike at 77 stores in Denver and its suburbs earlier this month.

Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, said the union will return to negotiations with an agreement that Kroger can't implement any offer for at least 100 days and can't lock out workers out during that time. The return-to-work agreement protects all employees from losing their health care through April. Kroger also agreed that its Jan. 16 offer is no longer its “last, best and final” one.

“We have taken a big step forward and ensured that Kroger knows that staffing is a key concern to workers and customers alike,” Cordova said Tuesday. “We will go back to the bargaining table and continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve.”

After their contract expired in mid-January, the union alleged King Soopers interrogated and surveilled its members, refused to provide information needed for contract negotiations, threatened workers with discipline for wearing items expressing union support, and insisted on using $8 million in retiree health benefit funds to cover pay increases.

King Soopers has denied all of the allegations, saying it acted in full compliance with the law and its collective bargaining obligations.

“Our focus remains on reaching a fair agreement that honors their hard work while ensuring we continue to provide fresh, affordable groceries for the families who rely on us," Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said in a statement. “We appreciate their dedication and look forward to productive discussions in the weeks ahead.”

Workers walk a picket line outside a King Soopers grocery store during a strike against the grocery chain in east Denver, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Union leaders said they removed all picket lines Monday night to allow for an orderly transition back to regular store operations. Stores with striking workers stayed open through the strike under a limited schedule. All locations planned to return to normal business hours by Thursday.

Cordova said the recent strike was just the beginning of an effort to expand staffing in grocery stores nationwide.