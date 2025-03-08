NewsNation/World

Flights briefly disrupted in oil-rich Kuwait, local media say

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Flights to the small, oil-rich country of Kuwait were briefly disrupted Saturday under unclear circumstances.

Local media in Kuwait reported the disruption, blaming “technical issues.” The state-run KUNA news agency and state television did not immediately acknowledge the issue, which came after rains swept across the Gulf Arab nation.

Flight-tracking data showed some flights turning away from the country, while others on the ground showed their takeoffs delayed. The flights later began taking off around 0800 GMT.

Kuwait International Airport outside of Kuwait City is the country’s main airport

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."   Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez, William Perlman; James Tamburino

SARRA SOUNDS OFF: LI wins 12 state titles in boys and girls wrestling  Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."  

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."   Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez, William Perlman; James Tamburino

SARRA SOUNDS OFF: LI wins 12 state titles in boys and girls wrestling  Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."  

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME