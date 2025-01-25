Freighter remains stuck in the ice on a frozen Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards on Saturday continued efforts to break up ice and free a freighter that has been trapped in a frozen Lake Erie for days, officials said.

The Manitoulin, a 663-foot (202-meter) Canadian vessel with 17 people on board, got stuck in the ice on Lake Erie on Wednesday after it dropped off a load of wheat in Buffalo, New York, and was heading back to Canada, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The ship wasn't damaged, and its crew is safe, officials said. Freighters in the Great Lakes often encounter surface ice in the winter but sometimes run into ice that is too hard or thick to break through.

A U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking ship has been working since Thursday to help the Manitoulin, and on Saturday officials said a second ship arrived to help free the freighter. The Canadian Coast Guard also has a ship assisting with the effort.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is at the scene conducting flights to monitor the situation. A third U.S. Coast Guard ship is also scheduled to arrive on Monday, in case the Manitoulin remains stuck.