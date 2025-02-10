The tiny Alpine principality of Liechtenstein is set to get its first female prime minister

VADUZ, Liechtenstein — Liechtenstein is on course to get its first female prime minister after her conservative party won an election in the tiny Alpine principality.

Brigitte Haas' Fatherland Union took 38.3% of the vote in Sunday's election for the legislature in Vaduz, a slight gain compared with the last election four years ago. That gave it an unchanged tally of 10 seats in the 25-member parliament.

The Fatherland Union has traditionally formed coalitions with the Progressive Citizens' Party, or FBP, which saw its support decline significantly to 27.5% in the election and lost three of its 10 seats.

Liechtenstein has only ever had male prime ministers since the job was introduced in 1921. Haas is expected to succeed Daniel Risch, a member of her own party who decided not to seek another term, on March 20.

Liechtenstein is a principality of about 39,000 people that borders Switzerland and Austria. It has close ties in particular with Switzerland, with which it has a customs and currency union.

The country has an unusually powerful monarchy by European standards. The ruling prince has the power to veto referendum results, appoint judges and fire the government.