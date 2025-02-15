NewsNation/World

Large fire tears through luxury London hotel known as a celebrity hotspot

A view of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) outside the...

A view of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) outside the Chiltern Firehouse luxury hotel in central London, after reports of a fire, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Sam Hall

By The Associated Press

LONDON — A fire broke out at a luxury London hotel and restaurant known as a celebrity hotspot, engulfing the historic building and forcing about 100 people to be evacuated, fire services said.

More than 100 firefighters and 20 fire engines spent hours fighting the blaze that ripped through Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone on Friday, the London Fire Brigade said.

The red brick building, a former fire station dating to the late 19th century, is known as a favorite with celebrities, with numerous stars including Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Tom Cruise among the hotel and restaurant's customers.

The hotel was reportedly due to host the Netflix party after the BAFTA awards ceremony on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained late Friday.

The fire brigade said the blaze began mid-afternoon in ducting in the ground floor of the building before spreading all the way up to the roof of the four-story hotel. The cause of the fire was not known.

“Crews worked hard over a number of hours in challenging circumstances in a complex historic building and successfully contained the fire," it said.

Firefighters at the Chiltern Firehouse in central London, after a...

Firefighters at the Chiltern Firehouse in central London, after a fire broke out on Valentine's Day, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/James Manning

The hotel's owner, Andre Balazs, said the venue would remain closed until further notice.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only