Man arrested in London shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl and a man

LONDON — British police arrested Monday a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder after an 8-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured when a gunman fired into a car in London.

The girl was listed in stable condition and undergoing surgery, but was expected to survive, police said. The wounded 34-year-old man has potential life-changing injuries.

A toddler and a woman in the car during the shooting on Sunday evening were uninjured.

Shootings are rare in the U.K. where guns are heavily restricted.

Police provided no details on the suspect.