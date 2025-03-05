NewsNation/World

Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County said Wednesday that is suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility’s equipment sparked January’s Eaton Fire, which killed 17 and destroyed more than 9,000 structures in the Altadena area.

The county’s lawsuit is one of many against the utility.

The utility company has said there is no evidence its equipment started the Jan. 7 blaze in filings with the California Public Utilities Commission. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the county’s lawsuit.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Fitness Fix: Ninja Academy ... Spring training vacation ideas ... Rain on the way ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Fitness Fix: Ninja Academy ... Spring training vacation ideas ... Rain on the way ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME