Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County said Wednesday that is suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility’s equipment sparked January’s Eaton Fire, which killed 17 and destroyed more than 9,000 structures in the Altadena area.

The county’s lawsuit is one of many against the utility.

The utility company has said there is no evidence its equipment started the Jan. 7 blaze in filings with the California Public Utilities Commission. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the county’s lawsuit.