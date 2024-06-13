NewsNation/World

1 of 2 abducted Louisiana children is found dead in Mississippi after their mother is killed

Law enforcement officers arrive at a wooded area on Thursday,...

Law enforcement officers arrive at a wooded area on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Jackson, Miss. A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

A Louisiana resident who had dated the woman was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the deaths and abduction, investigators said.

“He had the victim’s car along with her alive-and-well 6-year-old child,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office in Louisiana.

The body of the other child, a 4-year-old, was found near the car in a wooded area in Jackson, Travis said.

Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for the children after their mother, Callie Brunett, was found dead in her home in Loranger, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Baton Rouge. She had been reported missing after no one had spoken with her since Tuesday, Travis said. A cause of death was not immediately released.

“This was just an unspeakable crime,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims' family. It was a horrendous tragedy.”

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said officers contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation's human trafficking division about the case. He said small animal cages were discovered at the wooded area where the children were found.

Law enforcement officers search a wooded area on Thursday, June...

Law enforcement officers search a wooded area on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Jackson, Miss. A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said. Credit: AP

“He tried to do away with the children by taking them into this wooded area,” Wade said of the suspect, adding, “This was a horrible, horribly tragic situation that was committed by the actions of a coward."

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
IDA board mandate … Dem primaries start Saturday … FeedMe: Outdoor dining Credit: Newsday

Police: Man shot in Long Beach ... Great Neck synagogue garden ... Westbury public lewdness ... AED devices for youth

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
IDA board mandate … Dem primaries start Saturday … FeedMe: Outdoor dining Credit: Newsday

Police: Man shot in Long Beach ... Great Neck synagogue garden ... Westbury public lewdness ... AED devices for youth

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME