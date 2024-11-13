NewsNation/World

Massive dust storm reduces visibility, causes vehicle pileup on central California highway

This photograph, provided by CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, shows a...

This photograph, provided by CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, shows a dust storm approaching the Porterville Air Attack Base Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 outside of Porterville, Calif. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. — A powerful dust storm known as a haboob caused a vehicle pile-up on a central California highway, sending several people to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said.

An enormous rolling cloud of dust reduced visibility Monday afternoon on State Route 152 in Madera County, causing motorists to crash into one another, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 cars were involved in the accident, the highway patrol said.

Video posted online by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showed a massive wall of dust sweeping across the landscape near Chowchilla.

Motorist Delissa Fulce said the experience was terrifying.

“We got hit, we thought we were okay, then we got hit again, and again. We just thought it wasn’t going to be over. I really thought we were going to die. And I’m really thankful we’re okay," Fulce told ABC 30.

Several people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the highway patrol said without specifying the exact number.

This photograph, provided by CHP Madera, shows a pileup caused...

This photograph, provided by CHP Madera, shows a pileup caused by an accident during a dust storm, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 outside of Chowchilla, Calif. Credit: AP

A haboob is a dust storm carried by the wind of a weather front that typically occurs in flat, arid areas.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Amityville murders 50 years later ... Help for homeowners  ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Amityville murders 50 years later ... Help for homeowners  ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME