Business owners thought they would never reopen after Maine's deadliest shooting. Then support grew

LEWISTON, Maine — Immediately after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, the owners of the bowling alley and the bar in Lewiston where the gunman killed a total of 18 people were certain their doors were closed for good.

Yet as time passed, they came to the same conclusion: They had to reopen.

In interviews with The Associated Press, Just-In-Time Recreation co-owner Samantha Juray and Schemengees Bar & Grille co-owner Kathy Lebel spoke about their businesses, the Oct. 25 shooting, and how their thinking shifted after support began to build from their families, the Lewiston community, and from across the country.

___

Kathy Lebel loved to play pool. But she couldn’t fit a full table in her house and spent way too much money at local pool halls.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Then one night in bed, her husband, David, mentioned that one of her haunts, Schemengees, was up for sale. Lebel immediately sat up and said they should buy it.

“He looks at me and says, ‘We’re not going to buy that,’” Lebel says. “I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m going to buy it. I don’t know what it takes, but I want that pool hall.’”

From left, Kathy Lebel, Tom Giberti and Samantha Juray, attend a benefit concert in Lewiston, Maine on Jan. 6, 2024. Immediately after Maine's deadliest mass shooting, the owners of the bowling alley and the bar in Lewiston where the gunman killed a total of 18 people were certain their doors were closed for good. Yet as time passed, they came to the same conclusion: They had to reopen. Credit: AP/Nick Perry

Lebel got her way. After buying it 25 years ago, she relocated the business and expanded it to become Schemengees Bar & Grille.

She also ignored the advice to change the name — a nickname of the previous owner — amused that people struggled to pronounce or spell it correctly.

After her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 12 years ago, Lebel became increasingly responsible for the bar's day-to-day management. She also had her own health crisis, surviving inflammatory breast cancer.

Lebel came to rely most on Joe Walker, whom she jokingly called her work husband. Together, they opened a second restaurant in Lewiston just as COVID-19 hit but managed to survive the downturn.

Kathy Lebel, the owner of Schemengees Bar & Grille, which is currently closed due to the mass shootings, stands for a portrait on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Immediately after Maine's deadliest mass shooting, the owners of the bowling alley and the bar in Lewiston where the gunman killed a total of 18 people were certain their doors were closed for good. But as time passed following the Oct. 25 shooting, they came to the same conclusion: They had to reopen. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

“He’s my biggest cheerleader,” Lebel says. “And he don’t give up.”

On Oct. 25, Lebel took a rare night off to celebrate her husband's birthday. At the bar, Walker was sitting down near the cornhole board when gunman Robert Card walked in.

Lebel's phone lit up. She read as far as “mass shooting.”

“I just stood up, and I said, ‘Joe’s dead,’” Lebel says. “Because I always knew how Joe was.”

According to witnesses, Walker tried to stop the shooter but was killed.

Hours later, Lebel posted a message on Facebook: “My heart is crushed.”

Lebel told herself: “I’m done. I quit. It’s over." She didn't even want to leave her house.

Eventually, though, she read some of the messages that were pouring in. They included questions about her plans from Lewiston’s deaf community, four of whom were killed at the bar while playing a cornhole tournament. She realized how much they wanted to return. Some of her relatives implored her not to let it end like this.

“I finally decided that I have to reopen,” Lebel says.

It will need to be at a new location to help erase the memory of that night, she said. She doesn't know how long it will take.

But one thing is for sure: She's keeping the name.