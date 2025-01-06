Malaysia's ex-leader Najib wins appeal to pursue bid to serve corruption sentence at home

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Malaysia's imprisoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday won an appeal to pursue his bid to serve his remaining corruption sentence under house arrest.

In an application in April last year, Najib said he had clear information that then-King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah issued an addendum order allowing him to finish his sentence under house arrest. Najib claimed the addendum was issued during a pardons board meeting on Jan. 29 last year chaired by Sultan Abdullah that also cut his 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply reduced a fine. But the High Court threw out his bid three months later.

The Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling on Monday, ordered the High Court to hear the merits of the case. The decision came after Najib's lawyer produced a letter from a Pahang state palace official confirming that Sultan Abdullah had issued the addendum order.

“We are happy that finally Najib has got a win,” his lawyer Mohamad Shafee Abdullah said. “He is very happy and very relieved that finally they recognized some element of injustice that has been placed against him.”

He said it was “criminal” for the government to conceal the addendum order. Shafee said that a new High Court judge will hear the case.

In his application, Najib accused the pardons board, home minister, attorney-general and four others of concealing the sultan’s order “in bad faith.” Sultan Abdullah hails from Najib’s hometown in Pahang. He ended his five-year reign on Jan. 30 last year under Malaysia’s unique rotating monarchy system. A new king toverok office a day later.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry and the prisons department only received the pardons board's order to commute Najib's sentence. He said he wasn't disputing that an addendum order exists but that he has no knowledge of it.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Najib Razak waits outside the Court of Appeals in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, before Najib won an appeal to pursue his bid to serve his remaining corruption sentence under house arrest later Monday. Credit: AP/Vincent Thian

Najib, 71, served less than two years of his sentence before it was commuted by the pardons board. His sentence is now due to end on Aug. 23, 2028. He was found guilty in a corruption case linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The pardons board didn’t give any reason for its decision and wasn’t required to explain. But the move has prompted a public outcry over the appearance that Najib was being given special privileges compared to other prisoners.

Najib set up the 1MDB development fund shortly after he took office in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the United States and other countries, financed Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than $700 million landed in Najib’s bank accounts.

Najib is still fighting graft charges in the main trial linking him directly to the scandal.